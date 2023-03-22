Haven't we had our fair share of winter?

Canva Canva loading...

Get our free mobile app

We have, yet another winter storm watch in effect from Thursday evening into Friday afternoon. Heavy snow is possible., anywhere from 6 to 12 inches is predicted above 2000 feet. However, 12 to 24 inches could fall above 2500 feet. According to the National Weather Service:

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible above 2500 feet. Total snow

accumulations of 12 to 24 inches. Winds could gust as high as

40 mph. * WHERE...In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in

Lane County. In Washington, South Washington Cascades. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday afternoon.

What does this mean for motorists?

Canva Canva loading...

Travel will be very difficult, especially through the mountain overpasses. Snow is expected to be heavy at times, with heavy accumulation. It will be blustery with wind gusts of up to 40 mph.

Remember to check travel conditions with WSDOT and with ODOT. Drive for conditions, slower speeds, leave extra space between vehicles, and allow more time to stop.

WSDOT WSDOT loading...

If you're traveling behind a snowplow, slow down and give the plow extra room. You may want to review winter driving tips from WSDOT.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.

TIPS: Here's how you can prepare for power outages