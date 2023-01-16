Beware-Another Powerful Winter Punch In Store for PNW Drivers
Attention drivers, Mother Nature isn't through with us just yet.
The National Weather Service in Pendleton is warning motorists of a moderate fog threat for the lower Columbia Basin, Yakima Valley, Kittitas Valley, and High Valleys all could be experiencing fog and freezing fog for the next few days.
Great. I don't know about you, but driving in freezing fog scares the living daylights out of me. I hug the steering wheel so tight.
As if freezing fog isn't enough, the possibility for 4"-6" of snow returns for the mountains Tuesday night and Wednesday night. Rain is possible for the lower elevations.
Otherwise, highs are expected to be near seasonable to slightly above normal early this week, reading above mainly in the Lower Basin and foothills of the Blues.
Be safe and aware of black ice, especially on bridges and overpasses.