Beware-Another Powerful Winter Punch In Store for PNW Drivers

Attention drivers, Mother Nature isn't through with us just yet.

Get our free mobile app

The National Weather Service in Pendleton is warning motorists of a moderate fog threat for the lower Columbia Basin, Yakima Valley, Kittitas Valley, and High Valleys all could be experiencing fog and freezing fog for the next few days.

NWS Pendleton-Facebook NWS Pendleton-Facebook loading...

Great. I don't know about you, but driving in freezing fog scares the living daylights out of me. I hug the steering wheel so tight.

Canva Canva loading...

As if freezing fog isn't enough, the possibility for 4"-6" of snow returns for the mountains Tuesday night and Wednesday night. Rain is possible for the lower elevations.

Otherwise, highs are expected to be near seasonable to slightly above normal early this week, reading above mainly in the Lower Basin and foothills of the Blues.

Be safe and aware of black ice, especially on bridges and overpasses.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

