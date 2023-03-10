Washington State City Ranks #8 in Nation As Best Place To Vacation

What Washington State Towns Are Great Places To Vacation At?

Spring break is around the corner in Washington State and a recent survey has named a Washington State town eighth in the nation as the best place to have a vacation.



It might not surprise you but we Washingtonians forget about the great things in our own backyard.

I once talked with a person who lived in Anaheim California who said they'd never been to Disneyland. I guess sometimes when the hype is there, locals decide to avoid the tourist traps at all costs.

In a new survey from familydestinationguide.com, they've ranked the most popular vacation places in the nation and Seattle hits the mark at #8 on their list.

#1 is Miami Florida and it makes sense with its beaches and almost perfect weather even during the winter months. Las Vegas was #2 and San Francisco came in at #3.

Our neighbors in Portland ranked #9 but Seattle remains a great vacation location.

Here are five reasons I believe why Seattle ranked as high as it did in the survey:

Beautiful natural surroundings: Seattle is located in the Pacific Northwest region of the United States, which is known for its stunning natural scenery. Visitors to Seattle can enjoy breathtaking views of the Olympic Mountains, Mount Rainier, and Puget Sound. Vibrant cultural scene: Seattle is home to a thriving arts and culture scene, with numerous museums, galleries, and theaters. The city is also known for its lively music scene, with a long history of producing influential bands such as Nirvana and Pearl Jam. Delicious food and drink: Seattle is a foodie's paradise, with a wide range of restaurants, cafes, and bars serving up delicious local cuisine. Visitors can sample fresh seafood, artisanal coffee, craft beer, and wine from nearby vineyards. Outdoor activities: Seattle offers plenty of opportunities for outdoor recreation, including hiking, biking, kayaking, and skiing. Visitors can also explore the city's many parks and green spaces, including the iconic Discovery Park and Gas Works Park. Friendly locals: Seattle is known for its friendly and welcoming locals, who are happy to share their city with visitors. Whether you're looking for recommendations on the best places to eat or drink, or just want to chat with a local, you're sure to feel at home in Seattle.

I lived in Seattle during the late 90s and my wife was wise enough to buy season passes to the Zoo and Aquarium because our son was a toddler and he could do the same thing every other weekend and he loved it.

It doesn't surprise me that Seattle ranks high on this survey and if you are looking for more great family vacation destinations, read their complete ranking here.

