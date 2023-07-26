The Master Results Are in, This is the Safest City in Washington!

Canva

Looking for the safest place to live in Washington? You've found the right article.

Get our free mobile app

Although, surprisingly, a suburb of Seattle is the safest city, according to Best Life. They've done a ranking of the safest cities to live in every state, based on violent crime and property crime rates. And in Washington for the third year in a row, Sammamish takes the honor. The population is 66,285 and the average median income is $198,648. The city is bordered by Lake Sammamish to the west and the Snoqualmie Valley to the east. Sammamish is 20 miles east of Seattle.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

What is there to do in Sammamish?

There are several restaurants, coffee shops, and parks to visit. The public schools are highly rated. Sammamish is famous for its farmers market running from May through September every Wednesday from 4 pm till 8 pm.

Lake Sammamish State Park is an awesome stop for the family. The 531-acre day use park offers two lakefront beaches and trails to explore. The freshwater lake is fun for fishing. You can catch perch, smallmouth bass, largemouth bass, cutthroat trout, salmon, and steelhead trout. There's also a new state-of-the-art playground for the kids. According to Washington State Parks:

In addition to free-form fun, Lake Sammamish plays host to community events year round. They include nature, birding and dog walks; stewardship projects; paddling and cycling events; kids' obstacle courses; summer concerts; holiday boat parades; and the annual summer Parkadilly Fair.

Locally, West Richland ranks 8th in a listing of the 20 safest cities in Washington, courtesy of Safewise.

LOOK: Here are the best small towns to live in across America

LOOK: This is where homes are selling the fastest right now Stacker compiled a list of the metros where houses are selling the fastest, according to data from Redfin.