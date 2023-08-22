Listeria Contaminated Milkshakes Kill 3 in WA, More Sickened

Three people are dead due to a listeria outbreak at a Washington restaurant.

The Washington State Department of Health confirmed that listeria was found in milkshakes at Frugals in Tacoma. Six people were hospitalized and three died from the contamination. The victims were hospitalized between February and July of this year.

Listeria bacteria found in all milkshake flavors sold at Frugals restaurant at 10727 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma, WA are associated with a foodborne listeriosis outbreak linked to six hospitalizations and three deaths. Investigators found Listeria in the ice cream machines, which were not cleaned correctly. No other Frugals restaurants are believed to be affected. The restaurant stopped using its ice cream machines Aug. 8, but Listeria can sicken people up to 70 days later.

What are the symptoms of Listeria?

Symptoms of listeria include fever, muscle pain, and exhaustion. For people who are pregnant, illness can also cause premature birth or loss of the pregnancy.

According to a statement on the restaurant's Facebook page:

Health officials say NO OTHER Frugals restaurants are believed to be affected.

