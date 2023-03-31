Need a Job? Washington Wants You to Wipe Out Pesky Murder Hornets

If you're up for an interesting and exciting job opportunity, we have one for you!

This job is definitely challenging. Not quite sure how rewarding it'll be. You'll have to apply, do the job, and let US know. The Washington State Department of Agriculture is looking for a Giant Hornet and Wood Boring Insect Trapper.

What does this job pay?

Let's just say, "You won't starve." It pays quite a bit! Anywhere from $2,956.26 to $3,915.00 monthly, however, it is seasonal, from April through December. According to the job listing:

The Giant Hornet & Wood Boring Insect Trapper - Lead conducts, coordinates, and organizes multiple aspects of invasive species survey projects. This position will be responsible for leading up to five insect trappers as the team places stinging and non-stinging insect traps, handle live stinging insects, and the potential removal of stinging insect nests. This position serves as a trapper for multiple invasive specie surveys and will be responsible for conducting a range of surveys following unique protocols for varying target species.

What we know about the murder hornet:

The Asian giant hornet is the world's largest. A series of stings can be fatal. The sting feels like being stabbed by a red hot needle. The stung body part swells severely and will ache for a few days.

Do you think you have what it takes to do the job of a 'giant hornet trapper'?

If you believe you're qualified, you can read more about the position and apply here.

