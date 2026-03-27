Washington Driver Learns 107 MPH Is Too Fast on Montana Highway

I was always under the impression that you can drive as fast as you want in Montana in the daylight, but one Washington State driver has discovered that it's just not the case.

Speeding Across State Lines: Washington Driver Busted at 107 MPH

In a posting from the Montana State Highway Patrol, a Washington State driver was clocked at going 107 MPH on I-94.

Get our free mobile app

Driver from Washington Pulled Over After Hitting 107 MPH in Montana

The Trooper in the posting describes that the driver's excuse was a "long trip." It didn't stop the trooper from citing the driver for speeding, failure to wear a seatbelt, and improper child restraint.

READ MORE: Richland Police Clocks A Driver 92 In A 45 Speed Limit Zone

I've always thought you could speed during the day in Montana, and having worked in the state many years ago, the state is so massive and desolate that you do want to speed to get through the state.

After a quick search, this is what I discovered about the Montana speed limit law:

In the 1990s, Montana briefly had no numeric daytime speed limit, relying solely on the “reasonable and prudent” rule; however, this changed following court challenges.

Today, it’s a standard speed limit state.

I lived there in the 90's, so it makes sense that I recall that, but that is no longer the case in Montana.

So, no, you can’t just speed freely during daylight in Montana. That 107 MPH driver definitely crossed into ticket (and possibly criminal) territory.