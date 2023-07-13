Dangerously Dry Conditions Force DNR to Ban Campfires in WA

Due to extremely dry conditions, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources is banning all campfires in the Southeastern Region of the state. The ban begins at 12:01 am Friday, July 14th.

Hot, dry weather has increased the danger of wildfire in the area.

Wildfire danger has reached extreme levels in the lower Columbia Basin and continues to be high across the 17-county region. The campfire ban includes recreation areas near Cle Elum and the Ahtanum State Forest west of Yakima.

This restriction is a critical step to reduce potential wildfire ignition sources as fire dangers continue to stay elevated. Fuels across Eastern Washington are drying out quickly, as a warming trend after Monday’s widespread thunderstorms will combine with rapidly dropping live fuel moistures. An uptick of fires in forested areas east of the Cascades indicates that we are entering the heart of fire season in the Pacific Northwest.

Which counties are affected by the campfire ban?

The DNR Southeast Region manages almost 900,000 acres of state trust and conservation lands. The ban goes The counties included are:

Adams

Asotin

Benton

Chelan

Columbia

Douglas

Franklin

Garfield

Grant

Kittitas

Klickitat

Walla Walla

Whitman

Yakima

And portions of Lincoln and Skamania counties.

The use of propane or butane stoves and backpacking stoves is still allowed.

