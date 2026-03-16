Want Monster X Tour Tickets for Pasco? We’re Giving Them Away

97 Rock and 102.7 KORD are giving you a chance to win tickets to the Monster X tour in Pasco this coming weekend.

Free Tickets: Monster X Tour Crushing Into Pasco

Monster X Tour will be the motorsports entertainment epicenter with the nation’s most competitive Monster Trucks as they invade The Hapo Center on March 20 & 21, 2026.

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Pasco’s Hapo Center Hosts Monster X Tour in March

You'll see incredible 10,000-pound, car-crushing giants compete in Racing, Wheelie Contests, and then rock the house with amazing Freestyle Action during the Monster X Tour

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You can meet the drivers and see the trucks up close at the pre-event Autograph Pit Party, plus a ton of other things to do.

Show Dates & Time:

Friday/March 20, 2026……7:30PM****Pit Party is 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Saturday/March 21, 2026 - 1:30PM****Pit Party is 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM.

Saturday/March 21, 2026 - 7:30PM****Pit Party is 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Tickets are available online at www.monsterxtour.com or at the Box Office (Day of Show Only).

For more information, go to www.monsterxtour.com or call (509) 543-2999 or (888) 760-3222. All Tickets are subject to service charges and or miscellaneous fees.

Fees/Tickets will go up in price on the Day of Show.

Want to win tickets? We've got your shot at tickets below, and good luck from 97 Rock and 102.7 KORD.