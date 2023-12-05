Horrific Crisis: WA Wolves Being Mysteriously Poisoned
Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife are investigating the deaths of six wolves.
The endangered gray wolves were found dead in 2022. Four were found in late February in the remote northeast corner of the state in Stevens County. Two carcasses were discovered about a month later during searches of the area.
Toxicology results revealed that all six died from ingesting poison.
While no arrests have been made, WDFW is continuing to investigate the deaths within the Wedge Pack. According to WDFW, a pack is defined as two or more wolves traveling together in winter. Police are looking for anyone who might have relevant information leading to those responsible for the deaths of the endangered grey wolves.
A reward of more than $50-thousand is being offered.
Conservation groups are offering $51,400 for information that leads to a conviction. Anyone who might have information can report it confidentially by calling the WDFW poaching hotline at 877-933-9847 or by texting a tip to 847411.
Gray wolves are listed as endangered in Washington.
Under state law, the illegal killing of a wolf or other endangered fish or wildlife species is a gross misdemeanor, punishable by up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $5,000.
