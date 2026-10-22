WSP Urges Drivers to Move Over After Trooper Injured on I-90

A Washington State Trooper was injured after a driver ignored the right of way and struck the trooper's vehicle as he was attending to another separate accident near Roslyn, Washington, on Wednesday night.

Another Reminder to Move Over: WSP Trooper Hurt on I-90

The incident occurred at about 7:49 PM on westbound I-90, just east of Exit 63 and about 10 miles west of the Roslyn city limits

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Eastern Washington Trooper Hurt After Pickup Hits Patrol Vehicle

Washington State Trooper 24-year-old Jaden A. Siller of Ellensburg was assisting with a lane closure, and his emergency lights were on.

READ MORE: WSP Cracking Down On Aggressive Drivers In Work Zones

A Chevrolet Silverado driven by 71-year-old Bradley W. Cameron of Port Angeles struck Siller's WSP vehicle.

Cameron wasn't injured, and he and his passenger had their seatbelts on. Trooper Siller was transported to Kittitas Valley Healthcare for injuries sustained in the accident.

In the release from the Washington State Patrol, WSP is reminding drivers to move over when emergency and police vehicles are on the side of the road. WSP is reporting that drugs and alcohol were not a reason for the accident.

These items are being recalled in Washington State;