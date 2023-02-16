Idaho House Votes 48-21 to Begin Talks With Oregon, Moving Border

It still has a long way to go, but the push by the Greater Idaho Movement keeps chugging along.

Idaho House votes by more than a 2-1 margin to talk with Oregon

HJM-1 passed by a margin of 48-21 (with one non-vote) this week in the Idaho State House. The bill will formally have Idaho (assuming it passes the Senate) begin talks with Oregon about allowing at least 11 Eastern and Southern Oregon counties to become part of the Gem State.

The Greater Idaho movement has been around for a while, dropped off, and has resurfaced in earnest over the last few years. 11 Oregon counties have voter-approved mandates saying if they were given the opportunity, they would join Idaho.

The movement began over frustration with lack of representation in the State Capitol, and western Oregon, as well as increasingly lax drug and crime laws, and many other issues.

The bill will now move on to the Idaho State Senate. A similar bill on Oregon aside, which would authorize official discussions with Idaho, has been read in the Oregon State Senate.

The moves would have to eventually be approved by both state's legislatures, and then Congress.