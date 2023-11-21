Travel during any holiday can be stressful, but Thanksgiving and Christmas have to be the most, wouldn't you agree?

Everyone gets excited to reunite with family and loved ones. The anticipation begins from making your flight reservation, to booking a hotel/motel/vehicle. Planning is the easy part of your excursion. Once you arrive at the airport, the real fun begins. With holiday travel in full swing, Tri-Cities Airport offers helpful tips for passengers.

Arrive at the airport early.

Passengers are advised to arrive two hours before your flight This will allow you extra time to find a parking spot, walk to your terminal, check your bags (If you have more than a carry-on), get through security, and get to your gate.

Pack your patience and consider checking your bags.

Remember, lines to check bags and get through security are longer. Checking your bags will lighten your load and save time going through security. TSA offers a complete travel check list.

Think 3-1-1.

Going through security, follow the 3-1-1 rule for liquids and gels. You can have 3.4ounces of liquid in a 1 quart bag, 1 bag per person. Higher quantities of breast milk, medicines, and hand sanitizer are permitted but may require further inspection.



Know which items are OK for your carry-on and what goes in a checked bag.

Holiday foods : Solids like turkey, ham, pies or cookies can be carried onto the plane in your bag. Travelers are encouraged to organize their carry-on bags so the food to be easily removed and help keep the lines moving. But if you can spill it, spread it, spray it, pump it or pour it, then please pack anything over 3.4 ounces in your checked bag. This includes gravies, jams, and jellied cranberries.

Wrapped gifts : While you can travel with wrapped presents, if your gift triggers an alarm at the checkpoint, it may need to be unwrapped for TSA officers to inspect. Instead of wrapping, consider using a gift bag or a gift box (which allows officers to remove the item without needing to unwrap it) or wrap the gift upon your arrival at your destination.

Electronics : Tablets, e-readers, smart watches, electronic game consoles, and Bluetooth speakers can all be packed in your carry-on bag. However, if the device is larger than a cell phone, you’ll need to remove the item from your carry-on bag when you go through the security checkpoint.

Passengers can be picked up and dropped off at the curb.

If you're picking up people from the airport, park in the cell-phone lot and have the passenger call you when they arrive and you can pick them up curb-side.

Tri-Cities Airport (PSC) is the third largest air carrier airport in Washington. For more information, visit flytricities.com. TSA provides

