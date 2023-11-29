Don’t Miss the Best Christmas Lights Display in Tri-Cities

Everyone is invited to experience Senske Services' FREE Annual Holiday Light Show.

A Tri-Cities holiday tradition, this is the 20th year of the Senske legacy. More than 500,000 Christmas lights are dazzling in an animated display. They're synced to music creating an awe-inspiring light show for all to enjoy. It's Senske's way of celebrating the holiday season with the Tri-Cities community. According to the website:

Our Charity Christmas Light Show provides an atmosphere that cultivates the spirit of the holiday season. We partner with 2nd Harvest to raise awareness and accept non-perishable food and cash donations for those in need. ​ Our goal is simple, to provide an event for everyone to come together as a community, enjoy the Christmas light show and help make the holiday season a little better for families in need.

When and where can we watch the Senske Holiday Light Show?

The 20th Annual Senske Services Holiday Light Show runs nightly in December from 5 pm to midnight at 400 North Quay Street in Kennewick. If you can, bring a non-perishable food donation. Monetary donations are also accepted. Tune your vehicle radio to 90.3 FM to listen to the music synced up to the holiday light show.

More details to note:

Kids can drop off letters to Santa at an official North Pole mailbox. And, there are selfie stations set up throughout the show so you can take photos with friends and family for lasting memories of your holiday light show experience.

