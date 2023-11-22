Rollover Crash In Richland Claims Life Of Kennewick 17-Year-Old

A roll-over accident in Richland has claimed the life of a Kennewick 17-year-old.

Get our free mobile app

Richland Police and Washington State Patrol responded to the crash around 3 pm on Tuesday.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

According to a press release from WSP, the vehicle was traveling eastbound on the SR 240 interchange to eastbound I-182, just east of Aaron Drive. The vehicle left the roadway and rolled.

The car had three occupants. The 18-year-old male driver and a 17-year-old male passenger were injured and taken to a local hospital. The 17-year-old female passenger died at the scene. Family has been notified.

SR 240 was closed as was the interchange to eastbound I-182 for a few hours. WSP Trooper Chris Thorson said, "Detectives are currently investigating this collision. We have multiple witnesses to the crash as well as a surviving passenger in the car. We are not releasing the cause as of right now. But we are interviewing everybody that witnessed this event and was included in it."

5 of Washington State’s Most Deadly Roads Are Close to Tri-Cities 5 of Washington State's deadliest roads should have drivers take caution when driving them. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

LOOK: The longest highways in America Stacker compiled a list of the longest interstates in the United States using 2021 data from the Federal Highway Administration . Read on to find out which ones are the lengthiest. Gallery Credit: Hannah Lang