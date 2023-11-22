Rollover Crash In Richland Claims Life Of Kennewick 17-Year-Old

Rollover Crash In Richland Claims Life Of Kennewick 17-Year-Old

Richland Police Department-Facebook

A roll-over accident in Richland has claimed the life of a Kennewick 17-year-old.

Richland Police and Washington State Patrol responded to the crash around 3 pm on Tuesday.

Google Maps
According to a press release from WSP, the vehicle was traveling eastbound on the SR 240 interchange to eastbound I-182, just east of Aaron Drive. The vehicle left the roadway and rolled.

The car had three occupants. The 18-year-old male driver and a 17-year-old male passenger were injured and taken to a local hospital. The 17-year-old female passenger died at the scene. Family has been notified.

SR 240 was closed as was the interchange to eastbound I-182 for a few hours. WSP Trooper Chris Thorson said, "Detectives are currently investigating this collision. We have multiple witnesses to the crash as well as a surviving passenger in the car. We are not releasing the cause as of right now. But we are interviewing everybody that witnessed this event and was included in it."

