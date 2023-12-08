Richland’s Winter Wonderland Is Best For Kids To Visit Santa
Richland's Winter Wonderland is a kid's best bet to score a visit with Santa Claus.
This year marks the 8th anniversary of the event, taking place nightly at John Dam Plaza (815 George Washington Way). Families are encouraged to come out and enjoy thousands of dancing lights and music every evening through December 23rd.
When can kids visit with Santa Claus?
Friday and Saturday nights promise Santa and Mrs. Claus, costumed characters and various food vendors from 5 pm to 9 pm. Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be at the miniature village on Friday and Saturday evenings from 6 pm to 8 pm. Children are encouraged to bring their letters to the North Pole and receive a reply. (So, don't forget to include a return address) Drop the letters into the mailbox to the North Pole (The deadline is December 19th). Participants will receive a reply from Santa and his elves.
The Richland Community Center will be open till 9 pm through December 22nd.
On Saturday, December 16th, from 1 pm to 3 pm, the community is invited in for a fun session of Christmas Bingo, cocoa and popcorn.
On December 10th, and 17th, Richland volunteers will share the fascinating history of the Alphabet Houses and Richland Players Theatre models at John Dam Plaza. Pre-registration is required online or by calling 509-942-7529.
