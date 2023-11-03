Richland Ice Cream Shop Vandalized Twice in a Week

A Richland ice cream shop was the target of vandals twice in 7 days.

On Thursday, Amethyst Creamery on George Washington Way was hit for the second time by vandals. Owner Doug Tallman arrived at his shop to find broken glass everywhere.

He discovered a rock was thrown, breaking a window. Thieves took off with valuable crystals and geodes that were displayed in the windowsill. Just a week before, it was a brick that was thrown through a window.

According to a Facebook post, along with the smashed window, a number of items were stolen from the ice cream shop.

Tallman will have to pay several hundred dollars to repair the broken glass. It will be weeks before the glass windows can be replaced. For now the window will be boarded up. Unfortunately, Amethyst Creamery is not the only business to have this happen. Tallman learned that other Richland businesses have had similar incidents. They're looking at surveillance systems to protect their properties.

