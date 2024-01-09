Deadly Toy Sold In WA: 7 Lives Lost, thousands Injured

Magnetic balls sold exclusively at Walmart have been recalled.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall after similar products were connected to 7 deaths. The Relax 5mm Science Kit, Large Hematite Magnets Magnetic Stones Building Blocks were sold exclusively at Walmart.com from February 2022 through April 2023. They cost between $14 and $15. The recall date was December 28, 2023.

The sets contain magnets that are stronger and smaller than permitted:

When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract each other, or another metal object, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning, and death.

The CPSC said there haven't been any deaths related directly to the Relax 5mm Science Kit, Large Hematite Magnets Magnetic Stones Building Blocks. However, 2,400 magnetic ingestions were treated in U.S. hospitals between 2017-2021 with seven deaths, including 2 outside of the U.S.

What should you do if you purchased the magnetic ball set?

The recalled Relax Magnetic Balls were sold encased in a clear, plastic case and a portable, tin storage box. The set includes a black storage bag.

You are advised to stop using the magnetic balls immediately. Take them away from children and store them in a secure place. Contact JoyBuy Marketplace Express collect at 302-426-4543 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT, Monday through Friday. They'll issue a prepaid label to return the product for a full refund. You can email at oversea-service@jd.com , or visit online at https://www.walmart.com/seller/16214 for more information.

