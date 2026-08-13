Next Stop: Goatville? Pygmy Goats Take Unusual Bus Ride in Portland

We all need a feel-good story from time to time, and this story will get you right there in the "feels".

Did These Goats Pay Their Fare? TriMet Bus Gets Some Unusual Passengers

It was an unusual day in Portland as two cute pygmy goats decided to head to "Goat Town," but neither had fare for the bus, and it didn't stop them from boarding a TriMet bus in PDX.

It was all caught on video as the goats made their way to the FX2 bus station.

credit: trimet via facebook credit: trimet via facebook

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911 was called, and believe it or not, the goats were caught on video jumping into a bus.

Here is what TriMet said about the goat encounter:

As they kept watching, they discovered the goats had briefly boarded a bus before hopping back off. The operator spotted them and reopened the doors. The goats wandered back toward the shopping center near the northeast corner of the intersection, where they disappeared from our cameras.

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The goats quickly disembarked when they realized that they didn't have "exact" change.

What makes this story so unusual is that Portland Police couldn't find the goats after they left the bus station.

No other reports came in about the goats, so where did they come from?

It's quite the mystery, but for a brief moment, everyone's day was made with a smile as the goats were looking for a free ride to Goat Town.

You can see the full video here.