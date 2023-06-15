What Makes WA’s Port Gamble The Most Haunted Town in the Nation?

Have you ever visited Washington's most haunted town?

This could be fun. If you believe in spirits and such. The town of Port Gamble is on the list of One of America's Most Haunted.

Port Gamble is located on the Kitsap Peninsula on the hood Canal. According to PortGamble.com, it's known as a lumber town.

​The sawmill that William Talbot and Andrew Pope founded on Gamble Bay in 1853 remained in operation until Dec. 1995. It was the longest continually operating mill in the United States at that time. ​On November 30, 1995, the mill whistle blew its last time in Port Gamble. Pope & Talbot made the decision to close the mill; until its closure, the mill was the oldest continuous operating mill in North America.

What makes Port Gamble haunted?

Visitors and residents have report hearing weird sounds, and feelings of uneasiness. Some have reported seeing ghost-like figures, doors slamming, and hearing strange voices.

What was once a working lumber town, Port Gamble is one of Washington's oldest towns. The Port Gamble Museum was constructed in 1972 and opened in 1976.

The town of Port Gamble has often been seen as haunted. (Courtesy of KING 5 Seattle)

