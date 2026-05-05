Could This Happen on the Columbia? Boater Passed Out Before Wild Crash

From the onlookers' view, a scary incident last Friday reminds boaters in Washington State that drinking and boating don't mix.

WATCH: Passed-Out Boater Nearly Hits Ferries—Imagine This on the Columbia

A video is circulating where a 21-year old boater is unconcious and his boat narrowly misses the Steilacoom Ferry Dock.

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Summer Boating Season Warning for Tri-Cities After Out-of-Control Crash

In a posting from the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, here are details of the incident:

On May 1st, around 5:00 pm, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office Marine Services Unit responded to a boating accident that occurred near the Steilacoom Ferry Dock.

The initial report from the 911 call stated that a single occupant on a vessel appeared to be passed out while the boat was traveling at a high rate of speed.

READ MORE: 10 Boating Rules You Need To Know In The Tri-Cities

The caller reported the vessel had nearly collided with two Ferrys before colliding with a large rock embankment.

A video capturing the incident shows a single occupant passed out in the boat while the boat is traveling at a high rate of speed with no operator.

When the boat crashed, it came to rest in a vertical position against the rocks, while the operator was ejected from his seat and into the water.

Seconds later, you see the operator climb out and onto the rocks.

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The unmanned boat missed two ferries before crashing onto the rocks. Luckily, no one was harmed in the incident, and one boater was arrested on suspicion of DUI as the boat was littered with open bottles of alcohol.

You can see the full video below:

This video is a stark reminder that this could happen on the Columbia River as well, so be safe out there on your boating adventures in the Columbia Basin.