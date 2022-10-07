Pasco’s Annual FREE Fall Festival to be Held on Saturday, Oct. 22nd

Make plans to attend this year's Pasco Fall Festival on Saturday, October 22nd.

The fun starts at 4 pm at Volunteer Park (1125 North 4th Avenue-Pasco) with games, prizes, candy, an inflatable obstacle course, and also a GIANT inflatable slide. Pack up the kids and bring a few friends to the party. It's going to be a blast!

Food vendors will be on-site from 4 pm to 8 pm.

Don't forget to pack lawn chairs and blankets. You'll want to be prepared for the feature presentation. At 6 pm, it's a movie in the park, featuring Goosebumps 2-Haunted Halloween. Rated PG.

This year's Pasco Fall Festival is brought to us courtesy of Gesa Credit Union, Planet Fitness, Lourdes Heath, Level Up Preschool, and Villarreal Law Office, PLLC.

