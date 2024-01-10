Prices are Going Up – Prepare to Pay More for Parking at Tri-Cities Airport

The price of parking is going up at Tri-Cities Airport in Pasco.

In an effort to fund airport improvements, the Port of Pasco voted to increase daily parking rates.

As of now, parking in Long-Term and the Credit Card lots is $10 a day at Pasco's airport. Beginning March 1, 2024 the price will be $12. Parking in the Short-Term lot will be $16, up from $13. Hourly parking rates remain the same at $2/hour. The airport will continue to honor the first 25 minutes for FREE in the Short-Term lot.

The additional funds will help pay for more than $2 million in parking lot improvements.

The Credit Card lot is scheduled for expansion and will receive new payment technology. The Tri-Cities Airport is also scheduled for expansion of ticketing, administration, and baggage claim areas. One to two more aircraft gates and the addition of of jet bridges are also planned. The improvements are estimated to cost approximately $140 million over 10-12 years. According to a press release:

“The Tri-Cities Airport doesn’t collect local property taxes and operates solely on revenue generated by airport users,” said Buck Taft, Airport Director. “This is important because we don’t want Franklin County residents to have to subsidize the airport with their property taxes. The increased parking rates will ensure that the airport can continue to be self-sustaining and to pay for critical improvements.”

The Port of Pasco last voted to raise parking rates at the airport in 2017. For more information, visit Flytricities.com

