What Are Some Optical Illusions Attractions In Washington State I Can Visit?

There are some neat optical illusion attractions right here in Washington State that you could visit.



Rik Mikals Rik Mikals loading...

Here Are Eight Optical Illusion Attractions Worth A Road Trip In WA, ORE, And Idaho

I've often talked about Prosser's Gravity Hill which gives the illusion that your car is being pulled uphill under its own power. You can see this in the video below:

Get our free mobile app

So I did a little research to see what other optical illusion attractions exist in Washington State and I also did a search with ChatGPT to see what other attractions are worth visiting as well in Oregon and Idaho. If you are planning for some summer road trips, here are eight places worth checking out:

8 Amazing Optical Illusion Attractions You Must Visit in Washington State Here are 8 amazing optical illusion attractions you must visit in Washington State, from Prosser's Gravity Hill to a laser light show at the Grand Coulee Dam, there's something for everyone.

Optical illusions are fun and hopefully, you found the above list interesting. If you know of an optical illusion attraction, feel free to tell us about it in the comments below.

If you are a mystery fanatic, enjoy the list of attractions and see how many of these you can visit in the future.

Here Are The 4 Most Violent Cities In Washington State Get informed and find out which city is the most dangerous when it comes to violent crime. See where your town ranks on this list of the 4 most violent cities in Washington State.