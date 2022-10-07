Newest New England Patriots Player Got His Start at Pasco High School

Sebastian Gutierrez is putting Pasco, Washington on the NFL map today.

From working in a pizza parlor in North Dakota, Gutierrez received the call he'd been waiting for. He's now an offensive lineman for the New England Patriots. The 295-pound lineman who played for Minot State signed this week to the Patriots practice squad.

What is Sebastian Gutierrez's story?

A graduate of Pasco High, Gutierrez was making pies part-time in Minot for Uncle Maddio's Pizza. The shop's owner, Losson Leonard, said that Gutierrez worked three days a week while training to stay in shape for the sport.

The 24-year-old 6-foot-6 lineman played college ball with the Beavers for 4-years, starting 35 times.

Last Spring, Gutierrez was signed by the Denver Broncos. He almost made it all the way through training camp, however, was cut in August.

Minot State University Football tweeted a message to Gutierrez on Thursday.

It sure is a story that would make any city proud, especially Pasco.

Who knew? I'm sure classmates, former teachers, neighbors, and friends will be watching not only the Seahawks this season. Now we really have a reason to root for the New England Patriots, too, right? I know I'll be watching. What about you?

