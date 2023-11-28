Kennewick Police: Guns Found Inside Kamiakin High School

A 14-year-old boy faces serious charges in connection with today's discovery of two handguns inside Kamiakin High School.

Kennewick Police say school security and the department's school resource officer were told about a student on school grounds with a possible firearm.

The student was contacted, secured and searched. Detectives say security officers found two handguns with loaded magazines inside the teen's backpack.

Police booked the boy into Benton-Franklin Juvenile Justice Center on two counts of possession of a dangerous weapon on school grounds and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Detectives say no threats were made to students or staff.

They also say the incident is a good reminder for all school aged children to report firearms or threats to use a firearm to a trusted adult.

