5 Hilarious Reasons We Know Winter is on the Way in Washington State

Winter is coming, folks! And for those of us living in Washington State, you know that it's a fact of life.



Get Ready for the Cold with These 5 Hilarious Washington State Reasons

From the frosty mornings to the endless grey skies, the signs are hard to miss but, what are some of the more amusing things that let us know the season of Arctic blasts is upon us?

Here are five hilarious reasons you know winter is on the way in Washington State:

1) You start to see more flannel shirts than at a lumberjack convention. The Pacific Northwest is the birthplace of grunge, and flannel was always in style. But, when the temperature drops, the humble flannel becomes a winter uniform. Suddenly, every second person you see has donned a plaid shirt in various shades of red, blue, and green.

2) The pumpkin spices on everything. It's a fact that when fall descends, the pumpkin spice obsession arrives with it. You know that winter is indeed on the way when every menu you see advertises pumpkin-spiced lattes, donuts, and muffins. Heck, it's not unusual for pumpkin-spiced beer to show up on the tap list at your local brewery.

3) Start gripping the steering wheel. The winter season in Washington State can bring some insane snow and icy roads. Most of us don’t have experience driving on icy streets, especially in Seattle, so when the snow starts coming down we find ourselves gripping onto the steering wheel more tightly than usual.

4) The deer start fighting over birdseed. The winter can be lean pickings for our furry woodland friends, so they get resourceful. And cheeky. When the birdseed runs dry in our backyard feeders, the deer will wander in and start squabbling over what's left. Yes, it's adorable, but also a sure sign that the colder months are upon us.

5) The ski lift lines get longer than Starbucks lines. Washington State has some excellent mountain ranges with ski resorts aplenty like White Pass and Ski Bluewood. When the snow starts to fall, the ski bums dust off their boards, and everything becomes about chasing that next powder day. Suddenly, the lines at every lift get longer than the ones at your local coffee shop. It's a winter tradition, and you can't help but love it.

Winter is coming, and no one knows the point better than us Washingtonians. So the next time you find yourself surrounded by flannel-wearing, pumpkin spice-loving, umbrella-wielding, birdseed-fighting, ski lift enthusiasts – just remember, we love it this way!

