New Covid Variant In Washington – What You Need To Know

Covid-19 struck in 2020 with a vengeance and it's not finished just yet.

Today, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting a rise in emergency room visits and hospitalizations due to Covid-19, influenza, and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus).

There's a new dominant strain, JN.1 that has overtaken other variations of the virus.

The surge is most affecting people returning to work and school after the holiday break. The JN.1 variant has prompted some hospitals to reinstate mask mandates.

According to British reports based on figures provided by U.K. Office for National Statistics (ONS), the new strain, JN.1 could be responsible for two new symptoms. A survey of Covid patients taken between December 7th - 13th found that some patients experienced:

1. Difficulty sleeping

10.8% of surveyed patients in England and Scotland reported they suffered from tiredness..

2. Increased anxiety

10.5% of those surveyed reported increased worry or anxiety.

A CDC spokesperson explained,

"the types of symptoms and how severe they are usually depend more on a person's immunity and overall health rather than which variant causes the infection."

According to the CDC, symptoms of Covid can vary, common symptoms include shortness of breath, fever or chills, sore throat, fatigue, muscle aches, headache, loss of taste or smell, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea.

If you're still wondering, FREE at-home Covid-19 tests are available for every U.S. home.

