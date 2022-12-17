Husband Wife Team Wrap Gifts to Benefit Police & Kadlec K-9 Teams

Have your holiday gifts wrapped and help the Kadlec K-9 teams.

There is a place in Kennewick offering holiday gift wrapping now through December 24th. The Wrapping Rascals will wrap your holiday presents by donation through Christmas Eve. Have your gifts wrapped and help local charities in Tri-Cities.

Karen Zylman and her husband Bob, the "Box Builder" (Wrapping Rascals) are stationed outside Ranch & Home daily from 10 am till 4 pm, ready to wrap your holiday gifts.

You can choose your wrapping paper, bows, tags, and more. Christmas cards are also available.

The Wrapping Rascals have chosen to donate this year's proceeds to the K-9 teams at Kadlec and the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Karen wants to support our local first responders and the K-9 teams need protective vests. The vests are not cheap.

Karen said she wants to get the miracle K-9's the vests they need to continue providing their services safely. "Public donations fund the dog teams. What can we do? They patrol all the Kadlec campuses in town and wherever they're needed. They do a wide variety of things and they're amazingly trained. And, they need our help."

The Wrapping Rascals are located in a trailer in front of Ranch & Home in Kennewick. They're ready to wrap daily from 10 am to 4 pm.

