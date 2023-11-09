After Months, Kennewick Police Locate Burglary Suspect in Yakima

After investigation, Kennewick Police located a suspect involved in a past burglary.

Detectives have been working the case for months, and identified 29-year-old Lee Ray Williams as the suspect involved. The burglary took place at a sports memorabilia shop near West Kennewick Avenue and Vista Way last April.

Washington State Department of Corrections and Kennewick detectives worked together and located the suspect at an address in Yakima. Lee Ray Williams was taken into custody and transported back to Kennewick . He was booked into the Benton County Jail. Williams is charged with Burglary and theft.

Detectives are continuing this investigation. If you have any information about this incident, please call Kennewick Police at 509-628-0333. Anonymous tips can also be provided online here.

