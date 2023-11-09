After Months, Kennewick Police Locate Burglary Suspect in Yakima
After investigation, Kennewick Police located a suspect involved in a past burglary.
Detectives have been working the case for months, and identified 29-year-old Lee Ray Williams as the suspect involved. The burglary took place at a sports memorabilia shop near West Kennewick Avenue and Vista Way last April.
Get our free mobile app
Washington State Department of Corrections and Kennewick detectives worked together and located the suspect at an address in Yakima. Lee Ray Williams was taken into custody and transported back to Kennewick . He was booked into the Benton County Jail. Williams is charged with Burglary and theft.
Detectives are continuing this investigation. If you have any information about this incident, please call Kennewick Police at 509-628-0333. Anonymous tips can also be provided online here.
25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?
Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)
LOOK: The biggest scams today and how you can protect yourself from them
Using data from the BBB Scam Tracker Annual Risk Report, Stacker identified the most common and costly types of scams in 2022.
LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you?
Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old.
Gallery Credit: Isabel Sepulveda