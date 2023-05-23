Kennewick Housefire Guts Home, Displaces Family of 8

Location of Monday fire in Kennewick (google street view) Location of Monday fire in Kennewick (google street view) loading...

This is the third house fire in Kennewick in 24 hours, according to Kennewick Fire officials.

Fire badly damages home

Monday evening, around 7:28 PM Kennewick Fire crews responded to a report of a blaze at a home located at 2721 South Garfield.

Crews arrived in less than 4 minutes, on the way in they reported seeing a large plume of smoke from several blocks away. Kennewick Fire Chief Chad Michael said crews found an active fire on the back patio that was spreading into the backyard and had moved into the kitchen area.

Additional crews arrived and after beating down the backyard and patio blaze, firemen tackled the kitchen area. Crews were also put on the roof via the hook-and-ladder truck, cutting a hole to allow smoke and what they said was a buildup of gasses to escape.

Crews also put water into the attic area. Crews from Pasco and Benton County Fire District 1 also assisted.

Michael says the exact cause of the blaze has not yet been determined, but it's believed it started on the back patio. The family of 8 escaped without injury, but damage to the home has made it inhabitable for now.

The investigation continues.