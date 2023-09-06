Why Is This Mansion in WA Worth the Drive? You’ll be Surprised!

Have you heard about the Meeker Mansion Museum Puyallup, Washington?

Get our free mobile app

Some people believe it's haunted. According to Onlyinyourstate.com,

Canva Canva loading...

Eliza and Ezra Meeker were pioneers who were influential in founding the city of Puyallup and more of the Puget Sound region and their ghosts are thought to still haunt this home. There have been a number of claims of suspicious activity, such as the strong smell of perfume coming from nowhere and a clear, full-on phantom of Ezra has been seen by quite a few people during some of the events here.

Both Ezra and Eliza Meeker were prominent members of the community.

Ezra Meeker-Meeker Mansion Youtube Ezra Meeker-Meeker Mansion Youtube loading...

Eliza was responsible for establishing the Puyallup Public Library.

Canva Canva loading...

The Meeker Mansion is nationally recognized and open to the public for tours.

Meeker Mansion-Facebook Meeker Mansion-Facebook loading...

The Meeker Mansion stands in downtown Puyallup at 312 Spring Street. It's open Wednesday through Sunday for self-guided tours from 12 pm to 4 pm. The Meeker Mansion was originally built in 1890 at the request of Eliza. The Puyallup Historical Society at Meeker Mansion acquired the property in 1970. Its mission was to restore the home and share its history.

The Meeker Mansion is a popular wedding venue for couples.

The mansion can accommodate up to 25 guests for weddings. It was Eliza Jane's dream come true when they hosted their first event at the mansion. It was their youngest daughter's wedding. You can learn more about the Meeker Mansion by watching the video below from Oregon-California Trails Association.

LOOK: This Washington Cabin is Straight Out of an 'I Spy' Book This place will basically make you feel like you're inside one of the popular books.

LOOK: Famous Historic Homes in Every State