Washington State Patrol was on the scene of several auto collisions Tuesday morning.

Get our free mobile app

Freezing fog, compact snow, and ice made for dangerous driving conditions, causing a number of motorists to lose control.

WSP Trooper Chris Thorson-Twitter WSP Trooper Chris Thorson-Twitter loading...

WSP Trooper Chris Thorson shared the following on social media.

There were no serious injuries.

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State

LOOK: 23 astronomical events to look out for in 2023 Sta ﻿ cker compiled a list of 23 astronomical events to observe in 2023 using a variety of news and scientific sources.

LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state.