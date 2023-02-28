Dangerous Freezing Fog, Snow, & Ice Cause of Several Tri-City Crashes [VIDEO]
Washington State Patrol was on the scene of several auto collisions Tuesday morning.
Freezing fog, compact snow, and ice made for dangerous driving conditions, causing a number of motorists to lose control.
WSP Trooper Chris Thorson shared the following on social media.
There were no serious injuries.
