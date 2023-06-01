Great News, It’s a Free Fishing Weekend in Oregon

attachment-Fishing loading...

If you've ever wanted to take up fishing, this is your weekend to do so.

According to the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife Recreation Report, you're allowed to fish, crab, and clam for FREE on Saturday and Sunday. No licenses, angling tags, or endorsements are required.

This is perfect to take the family and friends out to tackle the art of fishing. In fact, the ODFW has a list of Free Fishing Weekend events.

Many Oregon rivers, creeks, and streams have re-opened for trout fishing.

If trout are your passion, this is your weekend to take advantage of catching the big one! Cutthroat trout are popular and plentiful in Oregon streams and rivers. Check out some tips.

Oregon offers more than 360 miles of coastline for crabbing and clamming.

Crabbing is pretty popular with folks. if you love Dungeness crab, you'll be happy to know that you can harvest all you need by yourself. If you're taking a boat out in the ocean, make sure that conditions are safe. Did you know you can only keep the males? And, they MUST be larger than 5 ¾ inches or you'll have to throw them back.

Digging for clams is easy, fun, and delicious.

Whether it's razor or bay clams your after, you'll find them in Oregon. Find out where and how to dig for clams in Oregon. Watch the video below from the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife.

