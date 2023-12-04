Exciting 27th Annual Model Train Festival in Tacoma for All Ages

All aboard! All model train enthusiasts are invited to the Annual Model Train Festival.

This year is the 27th anniversary of the festival. The gathering brings railroad clubs from around Puget Sound to share their incredible room-sized layouts at the Washington State History Museum.

When does the Model Train Festival take place?

The festival runs from Friday, December 22nd through Monday, January 1st, 2024. Families, friends, and all train-lovers are invited to experience the magic as every floor of the museum comes alive with trains! From the Kitsap Live Steamers 7.5-inch gauge railroad engines to the Mount Rainier N-Scale layout featuring miniature scenery of Western Washington, there are so many displays to view and enjoy.

Plus, the largest permanent model train layout in Washington is always on display at the museum on the fifth floor, operated by Puget Sound Model Railroad Engineers. Train operators will be on hand for questions and conversations.

You'll be able to take a break from all the live layouts to relax and watch trains on the big screen in the auditorium. Learn about freight train signals, railroad history, and what it's like to be an engineer.

Where is the Washington State History Museum?

The museum is located at 1911 Pacific Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98402. You can purchase tickets to the 27th Annual Model Train Festival below.

