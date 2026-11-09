Want to See Fluffy? Enter to Win Tickets to Gabriel Iglesias in the Tri-Cities

Comedy Superstar Gabriel Iglesias Bringing the Laughs to the Tri-Cities

One of my favorite comedians is coming back to the Toyota Center, and we've got a chance for you to win free tickets to the show.

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Get Ready to Laugh! Gabriel Iglesias Coming to Kennewick in April 2027

Gabriel Iglesias "Fluffy" will perform at the Toyota Center on Saturday, April 10th, 2027, and tickets will go on sale Friday, November 13, 2026, at 10:00 AM.

Get details about buying tickets here.

Presale tickets are available Wednesday, November 11, at 10 am using code: COMEDY

Ethan Miller, Getty Images Ethan Miller, Getty Images

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It's being called the 1976 tour, and you'll be laughing the whole time. We've got your free tickets, and you can enter below to win your free tickets to the show.

Win your free Fluffy tickets below, and good luck from Townsquare Media