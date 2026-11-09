Want to See Fluffy? Enter to Win Tickets to Gabriel Iglesias in the Tri-Cities
Comedy Superstar Gabriel Iglesias Bringing the Laughs to the Tri-Cities
One of my favorite comedians is coming back to the Toyota Center, and we've got a chance for you to win free tickets to the show.
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Get Ready to Laugh! Gabriel Iglesias Coming to Kennewick in April 2027
Gabriel Iglesias "Fluffy" will perform at the Toyota Center on Saturday, April 10th, 2027, and tickets will go on sale Friday, November 13, 2026, at 10:00 AM.
Get details about buying tickets here.
Presale tickets are available Wednesday, November 11, at 10 am using code: COMEDY
READ MORE: Win a $500 Target Gift Card
It's being called the 1976 tour, and you'll be laughing the whole time. We've got your free tickets, and you can enter below to win your free tickets to the show.
Win your free Fluffy tickets below, and good luck from Townsquare Media
Most Iconic Artists/Bands to Play The Gorge Ampitheatre
So many artists have had the privilege to play the Gorge Amphitheater in George, WA. From solo artists to bands and many festivals, including the Sasquatch Festival which takes place every year during the Memorial Day weekend. Has your favorite musician played the Gorge yet?
Gallery Credit: Patti Banner