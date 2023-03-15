Driver Arrested, Fled the Scene of Hit and Run Rollover in Kennewick

A Kennewick woman was taken into custody after fleeing a crash Tuesday night.

Multiple properties were damaged after being struck by a single vehicle around 7 pm. By the time the damage was done, the driver had taken off after rolling the vehicle.

It happened around 7 pm at the intersection of South Cedar Street and East 10th Avenue. Kennewick Police responded to the vehicle rollover. Several properties were struck by the vehicle, resulting in property damage. Multiple witnesses reported that the female driver fled the scene on foot. No one was injured in the crash.

The woman was located a short time later, not far from the collision. 40-year old Lauren A. Davin was taken into custody. It turns out she also had outstanding warrants for her arrest. Davin is charged with several counts of Hit and Run.

