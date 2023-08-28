Shocked Fans Surprised to See Ed Sheeran at Seattle Starbucks
Imagine the surprise of 100 Starbucks customers as they were served by Ed Sheeran!
On Friday, the famous "Perfect" singer showed up to the infamous coffee shop on Pike Street to make the first Pumpkin Spice Lattes of the season for his closest fans. Before Sheeran arrived to the location, people were lined up to get a glimpse of the singer. Obviously, someone knew something was up.
At Starbucks, Ed learned all about the barista profession and the ways off the popular coffee shop. After Ed's Starbuck's shift, he went on to perform at the Paramount Theatre. He performed for an intimate crowd of about 3,000.
The British pop singer performed at Lumen Field on Saturday night, shattering Taylor Swift's attendance record. According to Lumen Field, officially 77, 246. fans attended Sheeran's concert. Taylor Swift held the record previously, with 72,171 people in attendance on the first night of her Era's tour in Seattle.
Over 100 people were served the fall drink at Starbucks for FREE. Ed posted about the experience on his Instagram account.