Waitsburg’s Hidden Gem Restaurant Makes New York Times Best List

My wife is a foodie and I'm always trying to impress her on date night with places in the Tri-Cities area that she'll love.



facebook: Bar Bacetto facebook: Bar Bacetto loading...

One of my favorite places that surprised her for our anniversary was Patit Creek restaurant in Dayton Washington. They sadly retired a few years back but a 5-star French restaurant in the middle of nowhere was quite the experience.

We also discovered a place in Joseph Oregon on our honeymoon that had been featured in Sunset Magazine and for the life of me I had no idea what we were eating but it was delicious.

So I'm always searching for little hole-in-the-wall places that she will love. Our last big food adventure was with the Walla Walla Steak Company on our anniversary last year.

The good news is that I think I've found the newest gem that we need to go to and it's located in little Waitsburg Washington.

I've been to Waitsburg many times and never thought about it being the culinary capital of the world but yes there is a place that's been named on the New York Times 2023 Best Restaurant List.

That's huge praise so I had to go check it out for myself.

Say hello to Bar Bacetto

Bar Bacetto is owned by Mike Easton and his wife Erin. They made the jump from Seattle where lines once went around the block for Mike's old restaurant Il Corvo in Pioneer Square.

According to Open Table:

Bar Becetto features a small menu of classic cocktails, antipasti, and fresh pasta dishes. It's a 21+ establishment and because of spacing, they welcome parties of 4 or less.

The Family Style Pasta Table can seat 5-6 guests. It can be booked once a night, at 6:00 pm, via their reservation line 509-316-0399. They serve the entire menu family style for this reservation.

So you've been looking for an upgrade in your dining experience, you might want to add Bar Bacetto to your list. I know its on my next road trip hit list from the Tri-Cities.

