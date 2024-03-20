Washington State Clam and Oyster Season: What You Need to Know

WA's Clam and oyster beaches are open or will be soon for shellfish gathering.

For some, this is THE season worth waiting for. Clam, mussel, and oyster harvesting seasons vary by beach. Regulations and season dates vary as well. A visit to the Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife website is necessary.

A valid saltwater fishing, shellfish/seaweed, or combination license is required.

There are shellfish size and harvest limits on public beaches, which are important to maintaining the sustainability of shellfish beds; see the statewide shellfish and seaweed rules. A valid saltwater fishing, shellfish/seaweed, or combination license is required to harvest shellfish from these areas. Licenses may be purchased online or at license dealers and WDFW regional offices.

Check the Washington Department of Health (DOH) shellfish safety interactive map.

All shellfish harvesters are also encouraged to review the helpful map. Because water quality conditions can change quickly, you're encouraged to check the map on the day you plan to harvest. WDFW works closely with DOH to ensure safe, legal harvest of shellfish on state beaches.

Each recreational shellfish harvester must use a separate container and must be actively participating in shellfish gathering. Digging equipment may be shared. See state shellfish and seaweed regulations for additional details.

Canva Canva loading...

Get our free mobile app

Unfilled clam gathering holes and sediment piles can damage habitat and kill clams. Clam harvesters must refill holes created while digging. To reduce clam mortality, please push any undersized or discarded clams into the refilled holes.

It's important to note that shellfishing at Kopachuck is CLOSED for the 2024 season.

The park will be closed to the public while a planned park improvement project is happening. Read more about fishing and shellfishing.

CHECK IT OUT: 100 sports records and the stories behind them

LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history Sometimes images are the best way to honor the figures we've lost. When tragedy swiftly reminds us that sports are far from the most consequential thing in life, we can still look back on an athlete's winning moment that felt larger than life, remaining grateful for their sacrifice on the court and bringing joy to millions.

Read on to explore the full collection of 50 images Stacker compiled showcasing various iconic winning moments in sports history. Covering achievements from a multitude of sports, these images represent stunning personal achievements, team championships, and athletic perseverance. Gallery Credit: Peter Richman