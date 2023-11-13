Amazing! Dog Found Shot in the Head, Left For Dead, Is Recovering in WA

Thursday, November 2nd started out very bleak for a dog found in a ditch, clinging to life. A utility crew with Cowlitz County Public Utility District was wrapping up a project near Mount St. Helens when they spotted a dog lying off of Spirit Lake Highway. As they got closer, the pup lifted his head. They found the dog's mouth was wrapped tightly in duct tape and had other injuries.

The crew cut the tape off and took the dog to the Humane Society of Cowlitz County.

The dog was immediately cleaned up. X-rays revealed the dog was shot "execution-style" in the head. The bullet struck the one-year old white retriever in the eye and is lodged in pieces in his jaw. The bullet miraculously missed the dog's brain. Many people have since called to inquire about adopting him.

The dog continues to recover with his forever family.

A crew member of the Cowlitz County Public Utility District who found the injured pup has adopted him. The miraculous pup's new name is "Trooper." And if all goes according to plan, Trooper may be the Grand Marshal of Longview's Christmas Parade. Wouldn't that be something?

Meanwhile, the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office is continuing their investigation.

The dog was wearing a leather collar attached to a green Seattle Mariner's leash. If you have any information about this horrible crime, please call Cowlitz County Animal Control at 360-577-0151.

