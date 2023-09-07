Don’t Fall for These 5 Dangerous Common Scams in Washington State

Here Are Five Common Scams You'll Want To Avoid In Washington State

It can happen to anyone and it might have already happened to you. Scams are the worst and they seem to multiplying by the hundreds daily in Washington State.



The Grandparent Scam Is One Of The Worst Scams To Avoid In Washington State

I'm on the National Do-Not-Call list and I'm still surprised at how many calls I still get from scammers, and don't let me get started on all of the social media sites.

The minute I get a "Hi", I immediately click delete even if I know them. Scammers are copying profiles of your friends left and right so I simply don't trust anyone online.

I've compiled some of the scariest scams out there and here are 5 of the most common scams you should avoid in Washington State.

That's my list of scams to avoid. Here are a few tips to help you avoid these scams and more:

Verify : Always verify the identity of the person or organization contacting you, especially if they request personal or financial information.

: Always verify the identity of the person or organization contacting you, especially if they request personal or financial information. Do Your Research : Research any unsolicited offers or opportunities before taking action.

: Research any unsolicited offers or opportunities before taking action. Use Secure Payment Methods : Use secure payment methods and avoid wiring money to unknown individuals or entities.

: Use secure payment methods and avoid wiring money to unknown individuals or entities. Trust Your Instincts : If something feels off or too good to be true, it probably is. Don't be rushed into making decisions.

: If something feels off or too good to be true, it probably is. Don't be rushed into making decisions. Educate Yourself : Stay informed about the latest scams and warning signs by regularly checking resources from consumer protection agencies.

: Stay informed about the latest scams and warning signs by regularly checking resources from consumer protection agencies. Report Scams: If you encounter a scam or suspect fraudulent activity, report it to local law enforcement, the Washington State Attorney General's office, and organizations like the Better Business Bureau.

If you have a scam to add to my list, let me know in the comments below.

