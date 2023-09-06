CG Public House and Catering was the target of a break-in on Sunday evening.

At 9 pm, thieves were seen on security footage breaking into the Kennewick restaurant and catering business's outdoor freezer at 9221 West Clearwater Avenue. The three men are on camera driving around to the back side of the property in a pickup truck with an attached trailer.

What did the thieves steal from the business?

The men took 9 cases of meat and beer kegs totaling approximately $5,000. High quality steak, prime rib, and ground beef were taken. It's believed the business was targeted as the suspects picked the locks and took specific products, leaving other items behind, such as wine.

This isn't the first time the business has been the target of theft. Within the last two-years, CG Public House and Catering has had catalytic converters removed from 6 of their catering vehicles. And, a trailer was stolen in the past.

If you have any information about this theft, please call the Kennewick Police Department at 509-628-0333 or you can leave an anonymous tip at kpdtips.com.

