Tri-Cities Cancer Crushing Challenge: Lace Up for a Cause on May 11th

The Cancer Crushing Challenge 5K/10K timed Road to River Race is on May 11th.

You're invited to join the Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation, Washington River Protection Solutions, and several sponsors for the event which kicks off on George Washington Way in Richland at 8 am.

The run/walk will follow the river path to Howard Amon Park. Be sure to stay for tasty pancakes and a refreshing mimosa after the race.

Run for a survivor, walk with a neighbor, or in honor of someone.

There's still time to register for the race. The cost is $35 for adults and $25 for students. Funds raised for the Cancer Crushing Challenge stay local and are used to help cancer patients and to provide FREE resources to the community.

Other ways to help the Tri-Cities Cancer Foundation:

• Gifts may be unrestricted and used in the area of greatest need, or you can choose to designate your gift toward a specific program or purpose. It's up to you.

• A cash gift is the most common donation made to the foundation. They accept personal checks, credit cards, and cash. Gifts can be made online using a credit card.

• Volunteers are integral to the services provided by the Tri-Cities Cancer Foundation

If interested please apply. You'll go through an interview that includes a background check. Upon acceptance, volunteers receive general training and orientation.

