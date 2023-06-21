Much Needed Maintenance on Blue Bridge to Slow Tri-Cities Traffic

Make a plan now if you travel the Blue Bridge over the Columbia River.

If you travel the Blue Bridge between Pasco and Kennewick this week, you'll be interested to know that maintenance will slow down your travel. According to the Washington Department of Transportation, construction on U.S Highway 395 will see cleaning on the Blue Bridge this week.

WSDOT is supposed to put out signs to alert traffic that work is being done. WSDOT is asking for your patience while the project is continuing.

Workers will be cleaning the bridge through Friday of this week. Crews are scheduled to paint the bridge later this summer.

Motorists can expect traffic to be relegated to one lane as the cleaning continues through Friday, WSDOT is asking for your patience as the project is ongoing. Times for lane closures will be between 9:30 am and 3:30 pm for the rest of the week.

Pack your patience if you plan to travel over the Blue Bridge this week.

