Best Place To Spot the Full Pink Moon in Washington State

Look high in the sky this weekend, Washingtonians, as you'll see quite a sight.



Where to Catch a Glimpse of the Stunning Full Pink Moon in Washington State

It's a Pink Moon rising over the Evergreen State that even Pink Floyd would appreciate.

If you are an amateur astronomer or just like looking up at the stars, you don't want to miss the Pink Moon.

I'd love to say that you'll be able to spy a massive pink moon, but the pink moon is by name only, not to say it won't have an amazing color hue, but there's a reason why they call it the pink moon.

Chasing the Full Pink Moon: Top Spots in Washington State

You'll be able to spot the pink moon on April 13th as it ascends high in the sky.

The name "Pink Moon" doesn't refer to the moon's color, but rather to the pink blossoms of the creeping phlox (Phlox subulata) wildflower that blooms in the spring.

The name goes back centuries to the Native American tribes and really reflects the "newness" and rebirth of spring.

It's still going to be an amazing moon.

What is unusual about this year's pink moon is that it will be further away from the Earth this time, making it a micro moon.

According to Forbes, here is the best way to spot the pink moon in Washington State:

For the best view of the pink moon, find an unobstructed vantage point facing the eastern horizon. Elevated locations or open fields are ideal for catching the moon as it rises. All that's necessary is the naked eye fine, though binoculars or a telescope can reveal details on the lunar surface.

Happy viewing, and you can read more about the upcoming pink moon here.

