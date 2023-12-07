The Best Breakfast in Washington is Found Where?

Breakfast is known for being the most important meal of the day.

Breakfast kick-starts your metabolism. And, that helps you burn calories throughout the day. Breakfast is my favorite meal of the day. Personally, there isn't much about breakfast I don't like. I LOVE breakfast. In fact, when I get together with friends, we often meet for breakfast at a local diner. Finance Buzz just released a list of the best breakfast spots in every state in the nation.

OK, foodies. Finance Buzz, lists the best breakfast restaurant in Washington as:

Portage Bay Cafe, in Seattle. In fact, Portage Bay Cafe is such a popular place, that there are several locations. Their tag-line is awesome.

'Eat like you give a damn.'

Wow! After checking out the Portage Bay Cafe online and Facebook pages, I'm more than determined to visit one of these restaurants next time I visit Seattle. Trust me, I'll "eat like I give a damn." The menu is incredible! There are several benedicts to choose from with fresh, local dungeness crab, to sandwiches and bowls to scrambles, pancakes, french toast, and more. See why breakfast is my favorite meal?

It's settled for me. I am making a reservation at Portage Bay Cafe, now. You can check out the complete list of the "Best Breakfast" restaurants in every state here.

