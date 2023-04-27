Benton County Sheriff’s Office Shares Critical Incident Update [Video]

The Benton Sheriff's Office shared a critical incident update regarding an officer involved shooting in Pasco.

On Wednesday, the Pasco Police Department released video of the incident, which occurred on March 24th.

Around 6 am Pasco Police Officer Phil Hanks was searching for a white BMW that was said to be driving recklessly in the area of Circle K on Court Street. When Officer Hanks located the car in the parking lot, he turned on his lights and began to approach the car. That's when the suspect fired a barrage of shots from a handgun through the driver's side door toward Hanks, hitting him.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office released police car footage of the 38-year-old suspect, fleeing several law enforcement agencies. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle with stop-sticks, a common tactic used to end pursuits. The suspect was observed pointing a rifle at a Sheriff's Deputy, and when stopped, the suspect opened fire on the Deputy. (Note: The video is graphic and may be disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.)

The suspect was shot multiple times. Assisting officers at the scene removed the suspect from the vehicle and provided first aid. The suspect was then transported to a nearby hospital. The suspect is facing 2 counts of Attempted Murder First-Degree for the Pasco Officer shooting and allegedly pointing his gun at Deputies. He's also charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and Attempting to Elude a Police Vehicle.

You can view the Critical Incident Update in its entirety from the Benton County Sheriff's Office below.

