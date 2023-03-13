Benton County Household Hazardous Waste Drop Off Day is Soon
Benton County's one day only household hazardous collection event is next month.
On Saturday, April 1st, all county and city residents can drop off hazardous waste for FREE at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Kennewick from 8 am till 3 pm. No appointment is necessary. It's first come, first served. Be prepared to expect wait times of over two hours between 8 am and 12 pm.
The Benton County Solid Waste program is funded by county taxes and coordinated by the Washington State Department of Ecology. Disposing of hazardous waste in a responsible manner is appreciated.
What is hazardous waste?
Hazardous waste is anything that (1) might cause harm or damage if handled incorrectly, such as mercury or certain cleaners; or (2) might leach into the water table if put into our landfills, such as liquid fertilizers, some liquid cleaners, antifreeze, and used oil. Some waste is too dangerous for Benton County's HHW collection events. These include, but are not limited to, ammunition, radioactive materials, and asbestos. Such waste will need specialized handling. You should contact a company who is licensed and trained in their handling.
What items will be accepted at the event?
Paint
Pool chemicals
Propane tanks
Cleaners
Gasoline (less than 20 gallons)
Fertilizers and yard chemicals
Batteries
Motor oils and antifreeze
Gas/oil mix
What items WON'T be accepted?
Dynamite and explosives
Asbestos
Ammunition
Fluorescent bulbs and tubes
Medicines
Electronics
Business/contractor waste
Gasoline (More than 20 gallons)
Tires
Biohazards
Containers larger than 5 gallons
If you have questions, call 509-786-5611.