Benton County Household Hazardous Waste Drop Off Day is Soon

Benton County's one day only household hazardous collection event is next month.

On Saturday, April 1st, all county and city residents can drop off hazardous waste for FREE at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Kennewick from 8 am till 3 pm. No appointment is necessary. It's first come, first served. Be prepared to expect wait times of over two hours between 8 am and 12 pm.

Get our free mobile app

The Benton County Solid Waste program is funded by county taxes and coordinated by the Washington State Department of Ecology. Disposing of hazardous waste in a responsible manner is appreciated.

What is hazardous waste?

Hazardous waste is anything that (1) might cause harm or damage if handled incorrectly, such as mercury or certain cleaners; or (2) might leach into the water table if put into our landfills, such as liquid fertilizers, some liquid cleaners, antifreeze, and used oil. Some waste is too dangerous for Benton County's HHW collection events. These include, but are not limited to, ammunition, radioactive materials, and asbestos. Such waste will need specialized handling. You should contact a company who is licensed and trained in their handling.

What items will be accepted at the event?

Paint

Pool chemicals

Propane tanks

Cleaners

Gasoline (less than 20 gallons)

Fertilizers and yard chemicals

Batteries

Motor oils and antifreeze

Gas/oil mix

What items WON'T be accepted?

Dynamite and explosives

Asbestos

Ammunition

Fluorescent bulbs and tubes

Medicines

Electronics

Business/contractor waste

Gasoline (More than 20 gallons)

Tires

Biohazards

Containers larger than 5 gallons

If you have questions, call 509-786-5611.

Top 10-Tri-Cities Campgrounds 10 Best Campgrounds in the Tri-Cities