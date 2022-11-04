An Unbelievable Winter Extravaganza Awaits You in This Oregon Town [MUST SEE Video]

Winter officially arrives on December 21st everywhere.

I've never experienced the full effect that Bend, OR has to offer. Have you? I've read and heard about the wonderful hiking and biking trails that this town has. I've passed through many times on my way to and from other destinations. Never have I thought, "I have to experience Bend," till today. I received a brochure on Central Oregon. I inquired about scenic destinations in the PNW online some time ago. Naturally, I paged through. Bend, is the town I have to visit.

What is Bend, OR known for?

The Newberry National Volcanic Monument is just one breathtaking geological sight to behold. You had me at "volcano."

The 1,200 square mile volcano (about the size of Rhode Island) remains very active to this day. Newberry is both seismically and geothermally active. Geologists believe the caldera sits over a shallow magma body only 2 to 5 kilometers deep. Visitors see numerous cinder cones and vents (over 400 throughout the area), miles of basalt flows, as well as rhyolite flows of obsidian.

I'm hooked. But what about winter in Bend?

I hear it's magical! It's an outdoor lovers' paradise! From snowboarding to skiing, snowmobiling, hiking, and more, this town has it all!

Mount Bachelor is 22 miles west of Bend.

Mount Bachelor is the 6th largest ski resort in all of North America, and one of the top 5 best to visit in Oregon.

From winter rentals to the Deschutes River, there's something for everyone to experience in Bend!

Feel free to watch more about Bend from Travel 000.

